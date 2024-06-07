Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,952. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.68 and a 200 day moving average of $369.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

