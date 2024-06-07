Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $4,561,957.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,609.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,120.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,786,903 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

