Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.96

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.96 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.56). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,918,455 shares traded.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.05.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

Mitie Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,547.99). Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

