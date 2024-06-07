Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.96

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.96 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.56). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,918,455 shares traded.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.05.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
