Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

