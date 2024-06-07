Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Sells $19,386.00 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) VP Erin Cutler sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $19,386.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

