MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,118,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $570,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

