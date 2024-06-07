Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) EVP Thomas M. Wilson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,208.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

