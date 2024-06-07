MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading 14.1% Higher

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.91. 75,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 444,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 17.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.