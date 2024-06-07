MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.53

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 4207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.17.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
