Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 0.8%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.42 and last traded at $131.15. Approximately 3,654,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,108,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,205,683 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

