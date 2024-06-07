Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $270,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 449,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

