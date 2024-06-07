Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $385,961.63 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00001748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $40.83 million and approximately $385,961.63 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,926,089 coins and its circulating supply is 33,237,824 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,919,678 with 33,232,983 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.29067924 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $445,054.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.