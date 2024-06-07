Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $638,681.48

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $638,681.48 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.