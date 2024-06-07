Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Position Increased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Meridian worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of MRBK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 5,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Meridian Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

