Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.70 and last traded at C$17.85. 148,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 186,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.96.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.0131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
