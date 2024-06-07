Menlo Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

