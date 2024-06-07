Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after buying an additional 1,199,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 7,034,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,389. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

