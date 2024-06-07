Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medifast will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Medifast by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 113,734 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

