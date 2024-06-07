McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Up 0.3%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $576.77 and last traded at $575.20. 82,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 715,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.73 and a 200 day moving average of $509.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

