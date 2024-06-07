McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $585.93. 495,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $383.82 and a twelve month high of $587.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

