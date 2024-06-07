McGrath RentCorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.65. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,524. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.