Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 0.6%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $453.00 and last traded at $451.35. Approximately 448,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,402,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

