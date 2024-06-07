Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.4% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.12. The company had a trading volume of 584,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,116. The firm has a market cap of $418.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

