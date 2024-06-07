Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.27.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $208.26 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $174.26 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

