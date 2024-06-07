Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 465,237 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 974.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 278,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 252,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 243,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,457,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,051 shares of company stock worth $732,953 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. 18,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.10. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

About Marcus & Millichap



Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Further Reading

