Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,867 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,867 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $17,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,196,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,364,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,718.00.

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 155,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

