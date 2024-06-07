Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $610,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 267,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

