Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

MARA opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

