Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Stock Position Boosted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.06% of Manchester United worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $3,533,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Manchester United Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE MANU traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 489,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

