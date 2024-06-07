Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Shares Down 8.2%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Man Group Stock Down 8.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

