Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,949 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $167,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 7,091,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,020,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

