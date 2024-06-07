Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 956 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 437,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,986. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

