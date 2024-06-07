Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,694 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,067 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.19. 4,769,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

