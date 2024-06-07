Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 397,846 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,740,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397,846 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $399,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 369,786 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 1,577,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

