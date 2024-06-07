Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378,407 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.95% of CMS Energy worth $161,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 110,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.