Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.51% of Trane Technologies worth $280,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TT stock traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $318.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,015. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $278.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

