Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Avista by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Trading Down 1.1 %

Avista stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 433,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $42.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.84%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.