Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after acquiring an additional 170,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. 1,596,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

