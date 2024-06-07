Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $89,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 73.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 78.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $20.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,810.06. The company had a trading volume of 146,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,492. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,579.36 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,637.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,539.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.