Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Fox Advisors

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

