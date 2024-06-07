Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.64. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

