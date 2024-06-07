Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 1463809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of -0.52.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $869.51 million for the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

