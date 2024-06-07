Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,705 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

