Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 497 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after buying an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

BX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.92. 1,621,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,152. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.