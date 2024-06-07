Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,022 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 2,188,894 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

