Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

LMT stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,653. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

