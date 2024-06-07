Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,729,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,401 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.94. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

