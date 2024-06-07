Lokken Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,344 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,791,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $289.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

