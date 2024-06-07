Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,098. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

