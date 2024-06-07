Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 2,158 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 225.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 30.3% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

AMGN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.72 and its 200-day moving average is $287.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

